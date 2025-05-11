Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amritsar: Cache of arms, ammo recovered near Pak border

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 11, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Acting on reliable information, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police personnel launched an extensive search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including two hand-grenades and 2.70 kg explosive material, was recovered by the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Amritsar on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said.

The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official. (HT File)
The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official. (HT File)

Acting on reliable information, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police personnel launched an extensive search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday.

They recovered a packet containing 2.70 kg of explosive, two hand-grenades with accessories, two pistols, four magazines, 30 live rounds, two detonators and an IED (improvised explosive device) circuit, said the spokesperson.

The packet was wrapped in a yellow plastic material with an improvised metal wire loop attached, indicating it as a drone dropping.

The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar: Cache of arms, ammo recovered near Pak border
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On