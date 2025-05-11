Amritsar: Cache of arms, ammo recovered near Pak border

A cache of arms and ammunition, including two hand-grenades and 2.70 kg explosive material, was recovered by the BSF and the Punjab Police from a field in Amritsar on Saturday, a BSF spokesperson said. The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official. (HT File)

Acting on reliable information, the BSF troops and the Punjab Police personnel launched an extensive search operation in the border area of Amritsar on Saturday.

They recovered a packet containing 2.70 kg of explosive, two hand-grenades with accessories, two pistols, four magazines, 30 live rounds, two detonators and an IED (improvised explosive device) circuit, said the spokesperson.

The packet was wrapped in a yellow plastic material with an improvised metal wire loop attached, indicating it as a drone dropping.

The recovery took place from a field adjacent to the Sheikh Bhatti village of Amritsar, said the BSF official.