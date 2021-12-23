Amritsar conjoined twins Sohna and Mohna bag govt job

The lovable conjoined twins of Amritsar --- Sohna-Mohna --- have another feat to their credit. The 19-year-olds --- who have been eager to become self-reliant --- have bagged a job in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Inmates of Pingalwara, Sohna-Mohna, who hold a diploma (electrician) from ITI, officially joined their duty as Regular T Mate (RTM) at the 66-KV PSPCL office near the dental college here on Wednesday. They will be working in the supply control room, said officials.

The twins will get a monthly salary of ₹20,000 initially. “We came to know that persons with rarest of the rare disability were pursuing a diploma in the ITI and wanted to make a career as electricians. We reached out and found them very active. The twins have a good technical knowledge. So, we decided to recruit them in our department under the disabled persons quota on compassionate grounds”, PSPCL CMD Venu Parsad said.

Sohna-Mohna said they were grateful to the Punjab government for providing them this opportunity. “We will work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication”, said Sohna. “We are deeply thankful to the Pingalwara institution that has raised us, educated us and helped us in becoming self-dependent,” said Mohna.

Inderjit Kaur, chairperson of All India Pingalwara Charitable Society, said, “It is matter of great pride for all of us that Sohna-Mohna have joined the government service.”

The twins have two hearts, two pairs of arms, kidneys, and spinal cords, but a single liver, gall bladder, spleen, and one pair of legs. Born on June 14, 2003, at New Delhi’s Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, they were abandoned by their parents. They were later shifted to AIIMS where doctors decided not to separate them as it could have resulted in the loss of one life and vascular and neurological loss in the lower limbs of the survivor.

Notably, after they were abandoned by their parents, the doctors at AIIMS contacted the Pingalwara and the newborns got a home on Independence Day in 2003 where they were christened Sohna and Mohna by Dr Inderjit Kaur after the famous piece of historical fiction by Bhai Veer Singh.

The District Red Cross Society has decided to take care of Sohna-Mohna’s transportation from Pingalwara to their workplace.