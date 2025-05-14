Amritsar hooch tragedy: Victims’ families inconsolable, demand justice

Gursharan Kaur is distraught unable to comprehend the tragedy. Komaljeet, wife of Ramandeep Singh, who died after consuming spurious liquor at Majitha on Tuesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Grieving the death of her brother-in-law, Gursharan said: “A few years ago, my husband died due to liquor addiction. Now, this has claimed my brother-in-law Major Singh’s life, the only breadwinner of my family.”

Hers was not the only story.

Pall of gloom descended in many villages, including Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, Talwandi Khumman, Karnala, Bhangwan and Therewal villages, on Monday night as people, most of them daily wagers, started falling sick and dying.

Gursharan, a resident of Marari Kalan village, said her 45-year-old brother-in-law is survived by his 10-year-old son and wife Ratto.

“We don’t know how will we live our life. The perpetrators should be punished”, said the grieving wife.

Tasbir Singh, 37, another victim of Marari Kalan village was a daily wager. He is survived by his 12-year-old daughter Harmanpreet Kaur. His wife left him many years ago and his daughter was being raised by his elderly mother.

“After the demise of my son, I have lost my only support and breadwinner”, said mother Paramjit Kaur.

A resident of the same village, 45-year-old Sukhwinder Singh was a bus driver and was the only breadwinner in his family.

With nominal income, his family, comprising a wife and two sons, lives in a small house, which is in a dilapidated condition and has no doors or a proper washroom.

“My sons are young and have not started earning. We had already living a miserable life. Death of my husband has pushed us to the brink”, his wife Jasbir Kaur said, adding, “My husband wasn’t a habitual drinker. He drank occasionally”.

Among the dead is Paramjit Singh, 60, a father of three married daughters and a wife. A farmer with small land holdings, Paramjit was the only earning member of his family.

Threawal’s Joginder Singh lost his wife to cancer two years ago and died after consuming spurious liquor.

“We are waiting for his dead body. He is survived by his siblings and wife. His family has lost the only breadwinner”, said Manjit Kaur, his sister.

The same is the case of 38-year-old Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Bhangali Kalan, who is survived by his wife and two children. His wife hasn’t spoken since unable to bear the shock.

Romy, 38, a father of three, was among the victims. “His eldest daughter is just eight years old. They don’t have a house and his wife is illiterate. Who will take care of them? The government has assured financial assistance, but more should be done,” said Romy’s cousin Jacky.

Romy was a resident of Patalpuri village.

“He got diarrhoea after a drink on Tuesday morning and soon his body stiffened. It was all over before we could take him to the hospital,” he said, recalling the ordeal.

Gulshan of Karnala village lost his 26-year-old brother Kaka in the tragedy.

“He worked as a driver and has two toddlers. He drank alcohol that he got from the village last night. He started vomiting this morning, and his condition deteriorated. We could not do anything,” he said.