Amritsar jeweller ends life, Cong MLA’s aide, ASI among three booked

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, has also left a suicide note blaming one Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, who is reportedly a close aide of a Congress MLA, Harbhajan Singh, a jeweller, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Singh, who is posted in Amritsar
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:35 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 40-year-old jeweller committed suicide after consuming a poisonous substance at a hotel in Amritsar on Tuesday.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, has also left a suicide note blaming one Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, who is reportedly a close aide of a Congress MLA, Harbhajan Singh, a jeweller, and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Singh, who is posted in Amritsar.

Amritsar police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the three persons named in the suicide note have been booked for abetment to suicide.

Sukhwinder’s family members said there was a monetary dispute between Sukhwinder and Harbhajan. They said a few months ago, Harbhajan and his associates attacked Sukhwinder and his family members. They allege that instead of taking action against Harbhajan and the other accused, the police had lodged a case of assault against Sukhwinder and his family members.

“Police acted at the instance of Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is personal assistant of a Congress MLA. Pamma and Harbhajan along with ASI Narinder Singh had been threatening Sukhwinder for sending him to jail, besides demanding money,” the family members alleged.

Sukhwinder has also alleged in his purported suicide note that he was being harassed by Harbhajan, Pamma and Narinder Singh.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
