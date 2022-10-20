Amritsar: Pak-based terrorist Rinda’s three aides held with AK rifle, 3 pistols

In a joint operation with the Delhi Police and Punjab Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), the Amritsar commissionerate police on Thursday arrested three close associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda and Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa from the Ghee Mandi area.

With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered three pistols, an AK-47 rifle and 55 live rounds. Police refused to identify the accused citing that their identification would lead to the escape of more members attached to the module.

A senior Punjab Police official, who didn’t wish to be named, however, said that one of the accused belongs to Bhikhiwind village, while the two others are from Sarhali village of Tarn Taran.

“Lately, Delhi police had arrested one Harminder Singh of Kot Ise Khan town in Moga. He was found to be involved in terror activities and a case under the UAPA was registered against him. During Harminder’s interrogation, the Delhi police found that some associates of him are hiding in Amritsar. The input was shared with the AGTF and Amritsar police,” the official said.

He further said, “Acting on the information, we came to know that the accused had been staying in a hotel in the Ghee Mandi area. The accused were arrested from the spot and three pistols were recovered. Similarly, at their instance, an AK-47 rifle has also been recovered. More recoveries are expected from the accused.”

He said, “The preliminary interrogation of the accused has revealed that they have already smuggled several consignments of weapons sent by Rinda from Pakistan. Our teams are working to recover the consignments that have been smuggled further. More associates of the module have been identified and our raids are on to nab them.”

“The accused have also confessed that they had yet to get order from Rinda and Landa for spreading terror activities ahead of Diwali,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), investigation, Amritsar, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar who was leading the Amritsar team said their operation was still underway to nab more members of the module. He said, “The arrested men had been working at the behest of Rinda and Landa. So far, it has come to the fore that the arrested accused had not been facing any criminal case,” he added.