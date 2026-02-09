Amritsar police bust cross-border smuggling module; 5 held with Glock pistols, heroin

The Amritsar commissionerate police has dismantled a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of five operatives and the recovery of six sophisticated pistols, 115 grams of heroin, and ₹11.90 lakh in drug money, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. The Amritsar commissionerate police dismantled a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of five operatives and the recovery of six pistols, 115 grams of heroin, and ₹11.9 lakh in drug money, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. (X)

Those arrested have been identified as Simranjeet Singh, alias Mannu (24), Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (20), Sukhraj Singh, alias Joga (24), and Sajan Singh, alias Ladda, all residents of Roda Wala Kalan, and Molakdeep Singh (23) of Ranike village.

The seized weapons include two Austrian-made 9MM Glocks, one Turkish Zigana, two .32-bore and one .30-bore pistols, along with 10 live cartridges and a Hyundai Creta used for smuggling.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations suggest the accused were actively linked to a cross-border network, receiving consignments of arms and drugs via drones. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar added that the arrests followed a targeted operation based on intelligence inputs.

While two .32-bore pistols were initially found in the suspects’ car, subsequent interrogation led to the recovery of four additional pistols and the narcotics.

According to Bhullar, Simranjeet, Molakdeep, and Gurpreet are repeat offenders with prior cases under the NDPS Act.

Investigators revealed that Simranjeet Singh previously worked as a truck driver in Dubai.

Police are now probing the financial trail and potential hawala links associated with the network to establish forward and backward linkages.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act at the cantonment police station in Amritsar.