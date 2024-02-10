Amritsar police bust inter-state arms smuggling ring

Amritsar commissionerate police have unearthed an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of seven people. Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar giving details of the arrests. (HT Photo)

Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the racket was being operated on the directions of one Ritik Rally, who is based in Australia, and a jailed inmate Kunal Mahajan.

Those arrested have been identified as Jashandeep Singh, alias Chillar, 19, Karandeep Singh, alias Karanjit, alias Dhani, 21, and Sandeep Singh, alias Kaka, 26, of Amritsar; and Narinder Singh, alias Sonu, alias Soni, 30, Sharanjit Singh, alias Sunny, 24, and Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, 24, of Tarn Taran.

A total of 11 weapons, including 10 .32-bore pistols, along with 10 magazines and 15 live cartridges, and one .12-bore DBBL rifle, besides a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, were recovered from them, said Bhullar.

He said police received secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to be supplied to criminal elements in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Responding quickly, police teams from the Amritsar commissionerate launched a special operation and apprehended seven accused from different locations in the district.

“During questioning, the accused disclosed that they were smuggling weapons from Madhya Pradesh for criminal activities in Punjab on the directions of Ritik Rally and Kunal Mahajan,” he said, while suspecting role of one US-based handler.

Police have registered a case under Sections 25 and 29 of the Arms Act at the Chheharta police station, and another under Sections 25 (7) and 29 of the Arms Act at the Sultanwind police station.