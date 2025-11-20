Search
Amritsar police foil targeted killing bid, gangster shot dead

BySurjit Singh
Published on: Nov 20, 2025 03:21 pm IST

Accused Harjinder Singh, who was released on bail recently, shot dead in police encounter, while search on for absconding accomplice.

A targeted killing plot by two gangsters linked to Pakistan-based ISI handlers was foiled in Amritsar on Thursday, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. While one of the gangsters, Harjinder Singh, was killed in the police encounter, a search was on for his absconding accomplice.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar at the encounter site in Chheharta area early on Thursday. (HT Photo)
“After receiving information about the targeted killing plot, a case was registered under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint. When intercepted, the motorcycle-borne accused opened fire and the police retaliated in self-defence,” Bhullar said.

Harjinder was injured in the firing and rushed to a local hospital, where he died. His accomplice, identified as Sunny from Attari, fled under cover of darkness.

The accused’s mobile phone records showed he was in “active communication” with Pakistan-based ISI handlers and foreign gangsters, Bhullar said.

Firearms recovered, including a Glock pistol and another pistol along with ammunition, indicate the accused were equipped with refurbished weapons by Pakistan-based networks to carry out the targeted killing, the police said.

Bhullar, however, declined to identify the target of the gangsters.

Following the encounter, a case was registered under Sections 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station.

Harjinder, who was a notorious criminal with links to foreign-based gangsters and Pakistani ISI handlers, had been released on bail on November 7.

A targeted killing plot by gangsters linked to Pakistan's ISI was thwarted in Amritsar, resulting in the death of gangster Harjinder Singh during a police encounter. His accomplice, Sunny, fled the scene. Police recovered firearms and discovered active communication with ISI handlers, highlighting ongoing criminal networks. Harjinder had recently been released on bail.