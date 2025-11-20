Amritsar police foil targeted killing bid, gangster shot dead
Accused Harjinder Singh, who was released on bail recently, shot dead in police encounter, while search on for absconding accomplice.
A targeted killing plot by two gangsters linked to Pakistan-based ISI handlers was foiled in Amritsar on Thursday, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said. While one of the gangsters, Harjinder Singh, was killed in the police encounter, a search was on for his absconding accomplice.
“After receiving information about the targeted killing plot, a case was registered under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station in Amritsar on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team set up a checkpoint. When intercepted, the motorcycle-borne accused opened fire and the police retaliated in self-defence,” Bhullar said.
Harjinder was injured in the firing and rushed to a local hospital, where he died. His accomplice, identified as Sunny from Attari, fled under cover of darkness.
The accused’s mobile phone records showed he was in “active communication” with Pakistan-based ISI handlers and foreign gangsters, Bhullar said.
Firearms recovered, including a Glock pistol and another pistol along with ammunition, indicate the accused were equipped with refurbished weapons by Pakistan-based networks to carry out the targeted killing, the police said.
Bhullar, however, declined to identify the target of the gangsters.
Following the encounter, a case was registered under Sections 109, 132, 221, 3(5) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Chheharta police station.
Harjinder, who was a notorious criminal with links to foreign-based gangsters and Pakistani ISI handlers, had been released on bail on November 7.