Amritsar: Rising pollution taking the shine off Golden Temple
The gold plating and marble surface of the holiest Sikh shrine, Golden Temple are losing their sheen, thanks to the rising pollution in the holy city. This has made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) getting it cleaned frequently.
To monitor the ambient air quality within and around the Golden Temple, an air quality monitoring station was set up on its premises in 2016.
As per data assessed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), the quantity of air pollutants that affect the gold plating and marble surface is increasing.
“Multiple types of pollutants contribute to the pollution that cast a shadow on the sheen of the gold plating. These gases have a tendency to oxidize the gold metal. During oxidation, a layer of metal oxide starts taking a shape on the surface of the gold. This is the reason that the surface turns blackish. This also causes a minor degradation of gold. The surface coating is damaged with this and the metal loses its sheen,” said Kamaljit Singh, professor of chemistry at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU).
ISBT, Bhagtanwala dumpsite in holy shrine’s vicinity
As per PPCB’s action plan for Clean Air Amritsar-2019, road dust contributes to air pollution by 47 percent, while vehicular emission is 7 percent. Since road dust is also caused by the movement of vehicles, traffic is the main source of pollution in the city. And the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) is in the heart of the city and in the vicinity of the Golden Temple.
The then deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal gave a nod to the shifting of the ISBT to Vallah in 2016 to reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city, but nothing has been done in this regard.
Besides, the largest garbage dumping site at Bhagtanwala also falls in the vicinity of the shrine and is spread over 25 acres. This emits dangerous gases, including methane, but is not being relocated despite all successive governments having promised to do so several times.
Moreover, sewerage also plays a role in causing pollution. The sewerage system is about to collapse as plenty of hotels and guest houses have opened around the shrine.
In 2013, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, cited wood burning in the free kitchen, wood/coal-based tandoors in restaurants within the walled city, re-suspension of dust due to traffic movement and diesel generators in the vicinity as the main sources of air pollution leading to loss of sheen of the dome of the Golden Temple. Moreover, there is no control over the industrial units which also play a key role in causing pollution.
Cleaning of gold plating by UK jatha
Sikh organisations, including the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha and Gurdwara Soho Road, Birmingham, UK, undertook the task of coating the shrine with fresh gold plating. The work started in February 1995 and was completed in April 1999.
When asked about the implementation of the action plan, Harpal Singh, engineer deputed by the PPCB in Amritsar, said, “As per the directions, the plan needs to be revised with some amendments and addition of micro-action plan. After that, the responsibility of departments concerned will be fixed to implement this plan in order to contain pollution”.
Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today
Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow. The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.
Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.
Missing ‘saroops’: HC reinstates 3 SGPC staffers, says rules not followed in sacking them
In a setback to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered reinstatement of three gurdwara body employees who were dismissed in 2020 over their alleged involvement in a case of 328 missing “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib. The HC said the SGPC did not follow rules while dismissing then assistant secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh.
MNNIT’s Verma takes additional charge as IIIT-A director
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, director, Prof RS Verma, took additional charge as director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), on Saturday. In pursuance of the Union ministry of Education order, dated February14, 2022, IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan handed over charge to Verma in a brief ceremony at IIIT-A's Jhalwa campus. Verma will be the IIIT-Allahabad director till a regular incumbent takes over, IIIT-A officials said.
Drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison by Bahraich court
A Nepal-based drug trafficker, Dinesh Yadav, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau nearly five years ago, was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Bahraich district, on Saturday, senior NCB officials said. Yadav, a resident of Banke, Nepal, was arrested from a bus at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, on the India-Nepal border and 4 kg of Nepali Charas was recovered from his possession on March 27, 2017.
