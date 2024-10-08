Amritsar sees 80% dip in farm fire cases as compared to last year

A farm fire hotbed at the start of the harvesting season, this year Amritsar had seen a sharp dip of 80% in stubble burning incidents as compared to last year till October 8. Amritsar usually takes a lead in the farm fire incidents due to farmers cultivating vegetables before shifting to wheat. (HT File)

On October 8, the district’s farm fire count stood at 103 out of a total state count of 234, while in 2023, on the corresponding date, it was 559. In 2021, the total stubble burning cases in the district were 454, as per the Punjab government records.

Amritsar usually takes a lead in the farm fire incidents due to farmers cultivating vegetables before shifting to wheat. An area of around 35,000 hectares is under vegetable farming. Amrik Singh, a farmer in Bulara village which falls in Tarsikka block of Amritsar district, said increased usage of the machineries like balers has contributed to the dip in stubble burning cases.

Farmers in Tarsikka and Jandiala Guru blocks of the district grow vegetables after harvesting the paddy. Amritsar chief agriculture officer Tajinder Singh said, “We have intensified efforts to reduce the numbers of farm fire incidents. A nodal officer has been deployed in each village.”

Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney said: “The administration is making announcements through gurdwaras to dissuade farmers from burning stubble. The nodal officer whenever there is a fire reaches the spot and takes the help of the concerned farmer to extinguish it. He also informs the police.”

Additionally, the agriculture department is helping the farmers by providing balers. Further, in Gurdaspur and other districts, straw is being sold to various factories while happy seeder, super seeder, etc. machines have been given on subsidy.