Amritsar-Tarn Taran fourlaning to cut travel time by 45 minutes: Official

Public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Tuesday said the old road connecting Amritsar and Tarn Taran, the two historic districts of Majha region, will be upgraded to a four-lane road at a cost of ₹69.67 crore, and the project will be initiated on February 1. Public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO (Source: X)

According to a department official, the 34-km road stretch will reduce the travel time from one hour to around 15 to 20 minutes.

Revealing this in a press communiqué issued here, the minister said at present, the carriageway of this section of the road is 9.75 metres, and sufficient right of way is available with the state PWD, thus, no land acquisition is required for its upgrade.

He said the total civil cost of this project is ₹61.24 crore and the cost of utility shifting, including diversion of forest land, tree cutting, electrical and others, is ₹8.43 crore.

The PWD minister said this section has been bypassed by the Amritsar-Bathinda section (NH-54). He said even after the construction of the new road, the traffic on this section has increased manifold and current traffic on this stretch is around 50,000 passenger car units. He said this stretch has its own importance as a number of historical gurdwaras are situated on the section.

“Moreover, the section falls under the master plan of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority. Mega units of paddy processing and several rice mills are situated on this road. It also acts as an approach road to major grain markets of Amritsar as well as Tarn Taran,” he added.