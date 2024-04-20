Anantnag woman dies as house collapses after mudslide

A woman died after a mudslide, triggered by rains, damaged her house in the Anantnag district in south Kashmir. The mudslide was triggered by incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. (HT File)

Police said Saleema Begum lost her life when she was stuck under the debris of her house at Takiya Magam, Kokernag. “The incident happened high up in the mountains,” police said.

Intermittent rains lashed the region on Friday. Officials said the rains continued in various parts of the union territory for the second day affecting life and movement of traffic.

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked for five hours

The 270 km Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44) was blocked due to landslides at multiple places. The highway was first closed from 11.30 am to 5 pm after a landslide at Gangroo in Ramban.

It was later opened for an hour, but incessant rains triggered the landslides around 6.30 pm. “Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to mudslides at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal in Ramban district,” traffic police said in a post on ‘X’.

Light to moderate widespread rains and thunderstorms were recorded in various parts of the union territory including in Jammu division.

As the rains prompt an increase in the level of water bodies and owing to capsizing of a boat in river Jhelum on Tuesday, the district disaster management authority in Srinagar has issued an advisory for the people living near water bodies.

“The people of the district in general and those residing on the left and right banks of river Jhelum , its tributaries and Nallahs are advised to refrain from venturing in and around water bodies and limit their activities till improvement in weather,” the advisory said.

The Meteorological centre in Srinagar has predicted an improvement in weather from Saturday with light rain at scattered places. “From April 21-25th, there will be generally dry weather while afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.