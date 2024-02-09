 Anil Masih’s membership from the MC should be cancelled immediately: Dr SS Ahluwalia - Hindustan Times
Anil Masih’s membership from the MC should be cancelled immediately: Dr SS Ahluwalia

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 09, 2024 09:10 AM IST

SS Ahluwalia, co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh said that Anil Masih cancelled eight votes of Kuldeep Kumar by using a pen on the ballot paper as per the plan made by BJP, which is being opposed by every section of Chandigarh

The hunger strike by AAP members entered day 5 on Thursday. They are protesting against the BJP-nominated councillor and presiding officer Anil Masih and the councillors. The BJP nominated councillor and presiding officer Anil Masih. A candle march was also organised. It passed from different parts of the city including, Sector 56, Dhanas, Ramdarbar, Sector 44, Sector 52, Indira Colony, Sector 42, Manimajra, Sector 47, Ward 9 Sunder Nagar, Sector 48.

Candle march was taken out in Sector 56 under the leadership of councillor Manowar. A large number of city residents participated in the march. (HT File)
Candle march was taken out in Sector 56 under the leadership of councillor Manowar. A large number of city residents participated in the march. (HT File)

Dr SS Ahluwalia, co-in-charge of AAP Chandigarh said that Anil Masih cancelled eight votes of Kuldeep Kumar by using a pen on the ballot paper as per the plan made by BJP, which is being opposed by every section of Chandigarh. “There is a lot of anger among the people of Chandigarh regarding this. Despite everything and cameras exposing the wrongdoing, the administration is still turning a blind eye, and no action has been taken yet. The administration should immediately cancel the membership of Anil Masih from the municipal corporation. In this regard, the Supreme Court has already made a strong comment that those who kill democracy should be prosecuted so that no one can do it again,” he added.

Candle march was taken out in Sector 56 under the leadership of councillor Manowar. A large number of city residents participated in the march. Speaking on this occasion, councillor Manowar said that the way the eight votes of mayor candidate Kuldeep Kumar were rejected by the BJP-nominated councillor and his councillors on the election day on January 30 was part of a conspiracy hatched earlier, and city residents will never forgive the BJP.

Follow Us On