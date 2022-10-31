Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Anil Vij releases two books at Ambala Literary Conclave

Anil Vij releases two books at Ambala Literary Conclave

The books released by Anil Vij were written by local authors — ‘Ukraine War - Impact on International Relations and India’ by Vinay Malohotra and ‘Transgender and Human Rights’ by Jagdeep Sheera

Attending the second edition of the Ambala Literary Conclave at the Central Phoenix Club, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Sunday released books authored by two local authors — ‘Ukraine War - Impact on International Relations and India’ by Vinay Malohotra and ‘Transgender and Human Rights’ by Jagdeep Sheera.

During his address, Vij said reading would never go obsolete.

Local historians, UV Singh and Tejender Walia, who have written books on the 1857 mutiny with focus on the Ambala uprising were among the several authors present at the club.

Speaking of their work, Vij said, “Through the upcoming 1857 Shaheed Samarak, we are raising a voice that the first war of independence started from Ambala Cantt, and I’m sure that historians who have managed to find out such facts will get recognition in the country soon.”

