Anju Suri takes charge as Panjab University dean college development council
The office of the Panjab University dean college development council acts as an intermediary between the university and its affiliated colleges. It plans for integrated development of the affiliated colleges and provides them with the required help and guidance. The additional charge has been given to Anju Suri. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University dean international students professor Anju Suri took charge as the additional charge of dean college development council (DCDC) on Monday.

The post had fallen vacant after professor Sanjay Kaushik resigned from the additional charge of DCDC last month. The office of the DCDC acts as an intermediary between the university and its affiliated colleges. It plans for integrated development of the affiliated colleges and provides them with the required help and guidance. The college development council comprises 40 members that meet at least once in a year.

Speaking after taking the additional charge, Suri, who has around 29 years of teaching experience and has guided 11 PhD scholars, said she would make all efforts for the development of PU-affiliated colleges.

The university has not filled the post of DCDC on a permanent basis for around 5 years, and only assigns it as an additional charge.

