Annual convocation: PEC to conduct another survey of graduating students

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has decided to conduct a survey of graduating students to assess if they are willing to have their convocation ceremony in March without their parents in attendance. They will also be given the option to attend the ceremony with their parents when the Covid situation improves.

The decision was taken during PEC’s senate meeting on Wednesday.

PEC had conducted a survey of graduating students last year to find out if they wanted to have the ceremony physically or virtually. Most students had opted for a physical convocation.

Discussion on UG curriculum

The senate members also held a discussion on the flexibility of the curriculum for second, third and fourth year students of undergraduate courses.

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi, said, “Course distribution was done during the meeting. However, courses will be specified during the next senate meeting.”

The PEC senate in its meeting in December has already approved a revised structure and syllabi for first-year UG students from the 2020-21 academic session.

MTech programme with specialisation in data science proposed

The proposal to start a master’s programme with specialisation in data science was also tabled. However, it has not been approved yet.

According to the proposal, the programme may have multiple entry and exit options, in adherence to the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). The institute is also planning to have a centre for data science. “We have suggested that a plan regarding the course is formulated,” Sanghi said.