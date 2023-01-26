Annual Saraswati Mahotsav begins in Yamunanagar

MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora on Wednesday inaugurated a two-day “Saraswati Mahotsav” at Adi Badri in Bilaspur sub-division in the presence of vice-president of the Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhooman Singh Kirmach and other dignitaries.

The event started with “hawan yagya” at the sarovar followed by cultural items by students from various schools. The guests also performed pooja at the “Saraswati Udgham Sthal’’ near the venue that is believed to be the origin of the river from Shivalik Mountains.

The concluding ceremony will take place at Kurukshetra’s Pehowa on Thursday.

Arora said that his government and the board are making efforts to realise the dream of late Darshan Lal Jain, president of Saraswati Nadi Shodh Sansthan, who was the first to start efforts for the revival of the river more than a decade back.