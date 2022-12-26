Another car mishap at deadly ‘S’ curve in Sector 70

Yet another mishap was reported from the deadly ‘S’ curve near Mata Sunder Kaur gurdwara in Sector 70 on Airport Road, Mohali, as a car crashed into an electricity pole after hitting the side railing amid dense fog around 4 am on Tuesday.

Though the car was majorly damaged, no fatality was reported.

Lovely, the car owner and a Zirakpur-based businessman, said that due to dense fog, he failed to see the divider after which his Mahindra Thar climbed the divider.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the railing and the electricity pole were also damaged.

“There were two of us in the car at the time. As there was dense fog, we failed to see the divider. Moreover, the reflectors were not functional because of which I couldn’t see any danger ahead and rammed my car. Luckily, we didn’t get injured but authorities should make sure that all reflectors installed on such dangerous roads work or else it may prove fatal for commuters,” said Lovely.

No police complaint was lodged and the car was removed using a tow-away vehicle in the afternoon.

A senior MC officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Though the area comes under the jurisdiction of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), we will still check the reflectors there for public safety. The car driver surely must be going at a very high speed.”

Tagged a ‘black spot’, the curve, which lies on the dividing road between Sectors 70 and 77 in Mohali, has seen 103 accidents, in which 12 people have died, since it was constructed in 2009.

Accidents here form a major chunk of overall mishaps on the 18-km Airport Road, according to Mohali police.

The gurdwara management in October had agreed to give up the land and relocate, which will allow the engineering wing of GMADA to start straightening the road. But, the agreement is yet to be signed.

GMADA had offered the gurdwara management land in front of Singh Shaheedan gurdwara in Sohana for relocation.