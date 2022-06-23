Another ex-Ajnala MLA alleges extortion calls, FIR registered
In third such incident in Amritsar district within a week, former state legislator Harpartap Singh on Thursday alleged receiving extortion calls. A case has been registered.
According to police, the Congress leader, who has represented Ajnala segment in the Punjab assembly, received the alleged threat calls via WhatsApp. “Some unidentified persons allegedly called the former MLA and asked him to pay ₹10 lakh. We are investigating the case,” said a senior official, privy to the case.
A case under Sections 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Kambo police station.
Singh is the third former MLA from Amritsar district to have received such extortion calls. On Wednesday, the Amritsar City police had registered a case after Congress leader and former deputy chief minister OP Soni made similar allegations. Last week, another FIR was registered on the complaint of Amarpal Singh Bony, a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA from Ajnala.
There has been a number of such threat calls or messages reported by politicians, businessmen and even other professionals after singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder on May 29. The callers often identify them as aides of the gangsters involved in the killing.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics