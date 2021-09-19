Another woman SHO transferred in Ludhiana

On the complaint of deputy mayor Sarabjit Kaur, a woman station house officer, sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur, was transferred to the traffic wing.

She has been replaced by inspector Rohit Sharma. The deputy mayor had alleged that the SHO had not returned her phone calls, and incidents of crime, snatching, burglaries were on the rise in the jurisdiction.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian said the transfer had been made on administrative grounds. On August 25, a Giaspura resident, Rajesh Veram, had alleged that the sub-inspector had implicated his son in a case of immoral trafficking.

Now, the lone woman SHO remaining in the city is sub-inspector Madhu Bala of the Division 3 station. Earlier, five of 31 police stations had women SHOs.