Anti-drone tech in progress to thwart Pak smuggling drones: Punjab governor

On the third day of his tour in border districts of Punjab, governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday said that the country is developing anti-drone technology to address the increasing threat posed by drones coming from Pakistan used to smuggle weapons and drugs. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria. (HT File)

“A total of 12 anti-drone systems have been installed in the border area and demand for more such systems will be raised before the Centre. First, big drones were sent and when our forces countered them, they started sending smaller drones. Our scientists and experts are developing methods to combat these drones as well,” the governor said. He visited border villages in Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

He emphasised the crucial role of border villages in protecting the country during his visit to village Kakkar in Lopoke constituency and promised to ease farming across barbed wire borders, ensuring CCTV cameras to enhance security. The governor assured the release of pending compensation for lands affected by the barbed wire and pledged to provide better educational opportunities, particularly for girls in the area.

Kataria also promised to strengthen and widen old canal bridges on the border and commended the village-level defense committees for their efforts to prevent cross-border smuggling and combat drug trafficking.

The governor also distributed sports kits among youth.

Responding to a query regarding stubble burning that is causing pollution, the governor said: “Though, many methods have been adopted by farmers to avoid stubble burning, we have to find an adequate alternative to manage crop residue”.

Kataria also paid obeisance at Ram Tirath temple where the management felicitated him.