Anti-drug drive intensified as 145 sites raided across Himachal

Six cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the statewide crackdown of Himachal Pradesh Police under the anti-chitta campaign, officials said on Sunday. A spokesperson of the Himachal police said that under the statewide anti-chitta campaign, continuous, effective and strict action was being taken. (File)

Raids were carried out on a total of 145 locations on Sunday, they said, adding that four cases were also registered under the NDPS Act.

In the process, 406 grams of charas, 19.236 grams of chitta (heroin), 124 grams of poppy husk (chura-post), and 465,100 milliliters of illegal liquor were recovered, the officials further informed.

A spokesperson of the Himachal police said that under the statewide anti-chitta campaign, continuous, effective and strict action was being taken. He said that as part of the second phase of the campaign, a synchronised/parallel search and raid operation against drug trafficking was conducted across all districts of the state on Sunday. This drive was successfully carried out through a joint and intelligence-based operation involving the state intelligence department, armed forces and district police.

The spokesperson further said that during the campaign, drug detection kits were effectively used and proper videography of the entire process of search, seizure and arrest was ensured. All actions were carried out in full compliance with the NDPS Act, BNSS, Arms Act and other applicable legal provisions.

The state government and Himachal Pradesh Police were fully committed to expanding this campaign in a more comprehensive, scientific, aggressive and zero-tolerance manner to achieve the goal of a drug-free society. The police department has appealed to citizens, especially the youth, to immediately report any drug-related activity to 112 or the nearest police station. The identity of informants would be kept completely confidential.

He added that Himachal Pradesh Police is making every possible effort to completely eliminate the drug mafia from the state and positive results are already being observed.