Anti-drug yatra social reform to save Punjab, not political campaign: Meghwal

: Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ is “a social reform programme to save Punjab” and it should not be viewed through a political lens. Meghwal was in Fazilka, where he flagged off the third of the BJP’s four statewide anti-drug yatras in the state. (HT Photo)

Meghwal was in Fazilka, where he flagged off the third of the BJP’s four statewide anti-drug yatras in the state.

Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, former state unit president Sunil Jakhar and senior party leader Manpreet Singh Badal were present on the occasion.

The first yatra was launched by BJP president Nitin Nabin in Pathankot on Friday and the second one by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta in Fatehgarh Sahib on Saturday.

He said the campaign was aimed at protecting future generations from drug abuse and helping Punjab move towards becoming a developed state.

“This is not a political campaign but an initiative for social reform,” Meghwal said, emphasising the need for a collective effort to create a drug-free Punjab.

Before addressing the gathering, Meghwal visited the Asafwala Shaheedi Memorial and paid floral tributes to soldiers.

Referring to the teachings of Sikh Gurus and other spiritual figures, Meghwal said the message of staying away from intoxicants could be found in the ‘bani’ of Guru Amar Das, Guru Nanak, Kabir Das and Guru Ravidas. He said a drug-free Punjab could be achieved by combining social awareness with spiritual guidance.

Dhillon claimed that the BJP’s anti-drug campaign had put the AAP government on the defensive.

“Those who had spread the scourge of drugs have been rattled by the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra. The yatra has put the CM on the back foot,” he said.

“We have not come here to indulge in political rhetoric. We have come to call upon everyone to join hands and make a collective effort against drugs,” he said.

Jakhar intensified the attack on the state government, alleging that people were increasingly facing threats for speaking out against the drug menace.

“While people were earlier dying because of drug abuse, more people are now dying for raising their voice against drugs,” he said.

Manpreet said Punjab’s development was essential for India’s broader economic progress and asserted that the BJP was committed to eliminating drugs from the state.

“If Punjab remains weakened because of drugs, India cannot become a developed India,” he said.