Punjab ASI’s son among two caught with drugs, weapon

A team of the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Chandigarh Police has arrested two men, including the son of an assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, with 108 gm amphetamine, commonly known as ice, and 70 gm heroin. The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

A country made pistol, along with five live cartridges, has also been recovered from the accused, identified as Shubham Jain, 28, of Sector 45, Chandigarh, and Puneet Kumar, 24, of Ferozepur, whose father is serving as an ASI in Ferozepur.

A strong, addictive stimulant drug, ice has a crystal-like appearance, hence its name, said police, adding that its overdose could cause chest pain, breathing problems, fits, unconsciousness, brain stroke, heart attack and even death.

A team led by DSP Udaypal Singh, inspector Satvinder Singh and SI Sumer Singh initially nabbed Shubham in Sector 45 after recovering 108 gm ice and 70 gm heroin from his possession. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 34 police station on Friday.

During investigation, Shubham disclosed the name of his supplier, Puneet, who was eventually held from Bazaar Number 4 in Ferozepur Cantt, said police.

During his arrest, Puneet tried to get rid of an illegal .32-bore country made pistol, but police caught hold of him. “On checking, the pistol was found loaded with five live cartridges and the accused was booked under the Arms Act,” DSP Udaypal said.

Police said both accused used international WhatsApp numbers to interact with their customers. While Shubham delivered drugs locally, Puneet was in contact with smugglers based in Pakistan.

Three held with drugs in city

On Saturday, police caught three men with contraband in separate cases. Sector 17 police arrested Dalip Kumar, 42, of Industrial Area, Panchkula, for possessing 15.1 kg ganja near Circus Ground, Sector 17.

In the second case, IT Park police arrested Ranjodh Singh, 25, of Patti, Tarn Taran, for carrying 10 gm heroin near Kishangarh Chowk. Then, Sector 39 police nabbed Mohan Singh, alias Babbu, 40, of Dadumajra, with 18.30 gm heroin near the Football Ground in Sector 56. Separate FIRs under the NDPS Act were registered at the police stations in Sector 17, IT Park and Sector 39, respectively.

