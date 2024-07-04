 Anurag Rastogi is Haryana home secretary - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Anurag Rastogi is Haryana home secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 04, 2024 11:51 PM IST

1990-batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi will continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary, finance.

The Haryana government on Thursday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi as additional chief secretary (ACS), home replacing chief secretary, TVSN Prasad who was holding the additional charge. Rastogi would continue to hold the charge of additional chief secretary, finance. As ACS, home he would also hold the charge of jails, criminal investigation, and administration of justice departments.

Haryana government on Thursday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi as additional chief secretary (ACS), home. (HT Photo)
Haryana government on Thursday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer, Anurag Rastogi as additional chief secretary (ACS), home. (HT Photo)

The state government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Ankur Gupta was transferred as ACS, cooperation and ACS (appointments) in personnel department. Raja Sekhar Vundru was posted as ACS agriculture, animal husbandry and dairying. ACS, environment, forests and wildlife Anand Mohan Sharan was given the additional charge of labour department. Chief electoral officer, Anurag Aggarwal was posted as ACS, public works department and irrigation and water resources. ACS, higher education Vineet Garg was posted as ACS school education relieving G Anupama who was posted as ACS social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes and Antyodaya.

Principal secretary labour, Rajiv Ranjan was posted as principal secretary fisheries. Commissioner and secretary, housing for all, and managing director, Haryana power generation corporation, Mohammed Shayin was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, higher education. Managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, PC Meena was given the additional charge of divisional commissioner, Hisar, relieving Geeta Bharti who was posted as divisional commissioner, Ambala. Director, general higher education and technical education, Rajiv Rattan was given the additional charge of divisional commissioner, Karnal. Posting orders of 2000-batch IAS officer Pankaj Aggarwal and 2003-batch officer Renu Phulia will be issued later.

Chandigarh
