Anurag trains guns on CMs of Delhi, Punjab

Union sports and youth affairs minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday trained guns on Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of "using diversionary tactics to cover their failures".

Thakur, who was at the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, to distribute appointment letters to 231 new recruits in para-military forces, also claimed that the AAP leaders were undermining the constitutional institutions and misleading the people of their respective states.

Referring to Kejriwal’s ongoing tussle with the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in Delhi, Thakur said the Delhi CM was trying to disrupt the functioning of the city administration. “Kejriwal and his party follow the principle of don’t work and don’t let others work. AAP uses these tactics to divert people’s attention when they are unable to fulfil their promises,” said the Union minister.

On the situation in Punjab, he said that CM Mann was resorting to making comments in the public instead of engaging in a constructive dialogue with constitutional authorities. “He (Mann) failed to respond to multiple letters from the Punjab governor,” said Thakur.

Addressing political speculations, the Union minister said the Bharatiya Janata Party had no intention of toppling the governments in Punjab and Delhi.

He also took on the Punjab government over the state’s drug problems and corruption. “CM Mann is pushing the state further into the quagmire of drugs, and the drone activity from the across the border is only posing a fresh challenge for security forces…There is rampant corruption from top to bottom in the state and nothing is being done to stop the menace,” he said.

He claimed that while the AAP government is spending ₹600 crore on advertisements, the needs and aspirations of the state’s sportspersons and youth were being overlooked.

“A state like Punjab lagging behind in sports, because of a lack of facilities, is a matter of concern,” Thakur noted.

Later, the minister travelled to Patiala, where he inaugurated several sports development projects at the National Institute of Sports. The projects were built at a a cost of ₹13 crore. He also met the Asian Games-bound athletes and coaches and discussed with them on their preparations for the mega event.

