Any insult to Tricolour will not be tolerated: Himachal CM

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday accused the BJP of insulting the national flag. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

Sukhu said the government has taken a tough stance regarding the alleged misbehaviour with cabinet minister Jagat Singh Negi in Seraj and the insult to the national flag. “Any insult to the Tricolour will not be tolerated under any circumstances. A final decision regarding the entire incident will be taken after a meeting with Negi,” he said.

Sukhu said, “This act of BJP workers is indecent. The government has taken strict cognizance of this.”

On Friday, in Janjehli area of Seraj assembly, some people showed black flags to revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi in protest against shifting of Thunag Horticulture College and threw shoes and black flags on his tricolour-bearing vehicle. The Mandi police on Saturday registered a case under sections 126 (2), 189 (2), 190, 191 (2) of BNS.

“On the demand of the children studying in the horticulture college and their parents, the government shifted Thunag College not far away but to Gohar of Nachan adjoining Mandi district. The revenue minister was repeatedly telling the public that this is the government’s decision. But the people of BJP misbehaved with him. The government condemns this,” Sukhu said.

Case should be withdrawn immediately: BJP state spokesperson

Calling Sukhu-led state government “insensitive”, BJP state spokesperson Ajay Rana said, “We strongly condemn the Himachal government for the way a case was registered against more than 65 people in Thunag area. The case should be withdrawn immediately by the government. The government should also have seen against whom they are registering FIRs, we clearly want to convey this voice to the ears of the government that 90% of the people in that protest were those who have been devastated by this disaster. Is this an attempt to scare the innocent people of Himachal? The public got angry because Jagat Negi’s language was not right,” said BJP spokesperson.

“How was the tricolour insulted,” questioned BJP leader, while pointing at some past similar incidents that happened with BJP leaders.