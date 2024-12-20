AP Dhillon concert: No parking facility near venue, shuttle bus services available from 3 spots in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh traffic police have issued an advisory for singer AP Dhillon’s concert at the Sector-25 rally ground on Saturday, December 21. Traffic is likely to be affected from 4pm onwards in Chandigarh in wake of the AP Dhillon concert on December 21. (HT File)

Traffic is likely to be affected from 4pm onwards. Roads near the Sector-25 rally ground and the Sector 25/38 dividing road and Sector 14/25 dividing road till turn of Kacha Rasta, Dhanas should be avoided. Sector 14/15/24/25 Chowk, Bhaskar Chowk (Sector 24/25-37/38), Dadumajra lightpoint near dumping ground and Yatri Niwas Chowk (Sector 23/24-15/16) are likely to witness heavy flow of traffic.

Police have advised the general public to avoid travelling towards these roundabouts after 4 pm as there will be restricted entry from Sector 25/38 dividing road and Sector 14/25 dividing road till turn of Kacha Rasta, Dhanas Sector 14/15/24/25 Chowk, Bhaskar Chowk (Sector 24/25-37/38, Dadumajra lightpoint near dumping ground and Yatri Niwas Chowk (Sector 23/24-15/16).

Shuttle bus from parking to venue

There is no parking facility for audiences around the venue in Sector 25. Parking facility is available at Sector-17 multi-level parking and adjoining parking lots in Sector-17, Dusshera Ground, Sector-43, and Grain Market ground, Sector-39, from where shuttle bus service to the venue is available.

Audiences need to board shuttle buses from designated parking lots and after the end of the show, they will be re-boarding the buses from the same alighting points.

Geo-tagged parking locations will be shared by the organisers. Audiences availing Ola/Uber/Taxi ride are required to travel to designated parking lots and avail shuttle service. Under no circumstances, alighting will be allowed on the roads.

Police have also asked the audiences to not to park vehicles in unauthorised spaces, or face confiscation.