Apni Party expels Baig

The Apni Party on Monday expelled former legislator and senior politician Javeed Baig from the party over “anti-party” activities. Javeed Baig (HT File)

Baig, who had won last assembly polls from high profile Baramulla assembly segment in 2014 on the People’s Democratic Party ticket, quit the PDP in 2019 along with many other leaders. He later joined the newly-formed Apni Party and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah in 2020 along with other former legislators and ministers that was the first outreach of J&K leaders with the Central leadership post abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“There were complaints about Baig from his native place for being involved in anti-party activities, so the party decided to expel him for five years,” said Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari. “We will have a new face for Baramulla seat in the assembly elections.”

Baig was also the spokesman of the Apni Party and was removed from the post on Sunday and Muntasir Mohiudin was assigned his duties.

Sources, however, said Baig is likely to rejoin the PDP and was already in touch with the PDP workers and for his entry into the party.

‘Several former MPs, legislators likely to join PDP’

“We have requested the party to take Javeed Baig into the party fold. He has done good work for the party and has a good vote bank spread across the assembly segment, so his entry will make the PDP strong again, especially in Baramulla,” said a senior PDP district leader. He said Javeed Baig is ready to join party without any prior condition. “There are many other leaders who will be joining the party after January 7, including former MPs and legislators.”

Javeed Baig’s entry in the PDP will give a boost to the party especially in north Kashmir where the PDP has lost ground after many senior leaders deserted the party after abrogation of Article 370. Sources said initially, some leaders were against his rejoining the party, however leaders from the party especially from Baramulla strongly recommended him returning to the party fold.

A senior PDP leader close to party president Mehbooba Mufti said many changes are likely in the coming days. “Many leaders are ready to join the PDP which is an indication that our party is getting stronger with every passing day.”

Earlier, former Baramulla MP and deputy chief minister Muzaffar Baig along with his wife Baramulla district development council chairperson Safina Baig had also met Mehbooba Mufti at her mother’s house in Nowgam. The meeting had triggered speculations that Muzaffar Baig, who was one of the founding members of the PDP, could rejoin the party. Muzaffar Baig and her wife also quit the party in 2020 after Safina was denied the district development council ticket by the PDP. Later, she joined the People’s Conference and became chairperson of Baramulla district. However, Baigs are not comfortable within the People’s Conference and are looking for a new party.