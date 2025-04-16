Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Appropriate time has come for J&K’s statehood: Omar

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Apr 16, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Omar Abdullah’s statement comes six months after his party’s win in the assembly elections and formation of government and over five years after the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 was revoked and the region split into two union territories- J&K and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the appropriate time has come for the restoration of statehood to the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the appropriate time has come for the restoration of statehood to the union territory. (PTI File)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the appropriate time has come for the restoration of statehood to the union territory. (PTI File)

Abdullah’s statement comes six months after his party’s win in the assembly elections and formation of government and over five years after the erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 was revoked and the region split into two union territories- J&K and Ladakh.

“We think the appropriate time has come (for restoration of statehood) as six months have passed after assembly elections,” Abdullah said while talking to reporters in south Kashmir after inaugurating a bridge.

After he took oath as CM, Abdullah has been consistently seeking the return of statehood to J&K from the Centre for which he has vowed to fight for in his party’s manifesto.

He has avoided any major confrontation with Centre-appointed lieutenant governor, and also with Prime Minister and home minister who have repeatedly stated that J&K’s statehood would be restored at an ‘appropriate time’ but have not given any timeline.

Abdullah said that he again raised the demand of statehood with home minister Amit Shah during his 3-day visit to Srinagar and Jammu on April 6.

“Few days back the home minister visited J&K and I met him separately. It was a good meeting, and I am still hopeful that J&K will be granted statehood again,” he said.

During his visit to J&K, Shah chaired review meetings, addressed the families of the policemen killed in action and BJP leaders where he had stressed that the “security situation will be normal soon and statehood would be restored at an appropriate time”.

In January, Omar Abdullah heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kashmir to inaugurate Sonamarg, saying he was waiting for the fulfilment of his statehood promise to people of J&K.

Modi had responded: “ There is a time for every work and right things will happen at the right time”.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Appropriate time has come for J&K’s statehood: Omar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On