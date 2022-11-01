Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AQI of Haryana cities remain ‘very poor’

AQI of Haryana cities remain ‘very poor’

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:11 AM IST

The air quality of Haryana cities deteriorated after Diwali night when the state reported the highest 254 incidents of farm fires on October 24

AQI of Haryana cities remain ‘very poor’
AQI of Haryana cities remain ‘very poor’
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The air quality of most cities in Haryana continued to remain ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ for the past one week amid continuing farm fires in the state.

The air quality deteriorated after Diwali night when the state reported the highest 254 incidents of farm fires on October 24.

As per the air quality bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI of 13 cities- Bahadurgarh (382), Bhiwani (302), Charkhi Dadri (319), Faridabad (363), Fatehabad (343), Gurugram (376), Jind (371), Kaithal (395), Karnal (308), Kurukshetra (323), Manesar (389), Panipat (348), Rohtak (345)- of the state was flashed as ‘very poor’.

The air quality of Ambala (265), Ballabgarh (288), Hisar (290), Sirsa (210) and Yamunanagar (217) has been categorised as ‘poor’.

The state on Monday reported 70 new incidents of farm fires.

The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has detected the highest 23 cases in Fatehabad, 13 in Jind, 7 in Yamunanagar, 6 in Kaithal, 4 each in Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Palwal and 3 in Sirsa district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out