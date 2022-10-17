AQI plummets in Haryana cities as farm fires surge

: The air quality of eight Haryana cities plunged due to a sudden spike in the incidents of stubble burning in the state, with a maximum of 76 cases of farm fires reported in a single day on Sunday.

The figures of the Air Quality Index (AQI) released by the Central Pollution Control Board revealed the “poor” air quality of seven cities of Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Ballabgarh, Charkhi Dadri and Kurukshetra with the AQI measured between 200 and 250.

The AQI was categorised as “very poor” in the industrial city of Dharuhera with the highest AQI of 345.

Experts have linked the deteriorated air quality of these NCR cities with the sudden spike in the incidents of farm fires.

The state witnessed maximum cases of stubble burning in a single day on Sunday as 76 active fire locations (AFL) were detected by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), taking the total number for AFLs in the state to 244.

The maximum 62 AFLs were reported in Kurukshetra district followed by 51 in Karnal, 47 in Kaithal, 20 in Ambala, 18 in Jind and 17 each in Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

However, there is not major impact on the air quality of paddy sowing districts as the AQI of major paddy growing districts of Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Jind and Sirsa remained as “moderate”, with the AQI remained below 200.

Kaithal district director (DDA), agriculture, Karam Chand said that some incidents were reported in the district on Sunday but the monitoring teams are active.

“We are committed to cut down incidents of stubble burning to around 70 per cent than the last year,” he added.

Reacting over stubble burning incidents in Kurukshetra, Pradeep Meel, DDA, Kurukshetra said that they are monitoring the situation with the help of village level committees.

“We are taking the farmers along to bring down the farm fires. So far the number of farm fires reported this year is less than the last year. Even a fine of ₹ 1.52 lakh has been imposed on the 45 farmers for non-compliance,” he added.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region had recently directed the Haryana government to bring down farm fires by 50% during the current paddy harvesting season in comparison to total AFLs recorded in 2020. The officials in the agriculture department claimed that the state will achieve the target as there was a considerable fall in the AFLs this year as last year, the number of AFLs on October 16 was 1,026 as against 244 reported this year.

