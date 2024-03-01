 Armed men loot ₹9 lakh from Tarn Taran bank - Hindustan Times
Armed men loot 9 lakh from Tarn Taran bank

Armed men loot 9 lakh from Tarn Taran bank

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 01, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The two masked men stormed into the SBI bank in Tarn Taran at 2.47 pm and snatched the security guard’s rifle before approaching the cash counter; they held the cashier at gunpoint

Days after the theft of a firearms consignment from a gun house from Tarn Taran, gun-wielding men looted 9 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch at Chabhal village located only 15 km from the gun house.

Two armed men looted <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9 lakh from an SBI bank branch in Tarn Taran. (HT File)
Two armed men looted ₹9 lakh from an SBI bank branch in Tarn Taran. (HT File)

According to the information, two masked men stormed into the bank at 2.47 pm and snatched the security guard’s rifle before approaching the cash counter. They held the cashier at gunpoint and took the keys of the strong room.

The guard, Kanwaljit Singh, said the accused also manhandled the employees before taking the cash and fleeing on their Royal Enfield Bullet bike, which they abandoned after travelling a short distance.

The incident was captured in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area.

After being informed, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapoor reached the branch and examined the crime scene. He said a hunt has been launched to nab the robbers and police are scanning the CCTV footage.

