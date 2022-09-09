Armed with drones, Ludhiana traffic police get bird’s-eye view on city streets
In a bid to help manage flow of commuters better, Ludhiana traffic police deputed drone cameras at bus spots across the city — also keeping the off chance of pressing more equipment into force open
In a bid to help manage flow of commuters better, police commissionerate’s traffic wing deputed drone cameras at bus spots across the city — also keeping the off chance of pressing more equipment into force open. The drones would also be used to maintain law-and-order and keep tabs on the crime.
In the first phase, traffic police have bought two drone cameras fitted with high definition cameras and their number will be increased as the project progresses.
Elaborating, joint commissioner of police (JCP, traffic) Gurdial Singh said the drone camera feed will be connected to a traffic control room, from where the officers would monitor the entire situation.
“In the first phase the drones have been deputed at Jalandhar by-pass chowk and Samrala Chowk for surveillance. The police officials on duty will operate drones during peak hours to keep an eye over the flow of traffic,” the JCP added.
Shifting focus to the benefits of the drones, Singh said, “With the drone camera, the reach of the police will be increased. In case of a traffic jam the police would easily find the reason and bottleneck. They will work at the particular point and would ease the flow of the traffic.”
Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, traffic zone in-charge, said the drones would offer great help in managing flow of the traffic, adding, “They will make it easier to spot problems such as broken vehicles, accidents, also making dispatch a team to the affected areas faster.”
During Covid-induced lockdowns, police had used drone cameras to trace the residents violating lockdown norms.
Police and drones
On January 29, city’s rural police, with the help of drone cameras, traced live stills in Baghian village of Sidhwan Bet near Sutlej river. The police had recovered 1.05 lakh litre lahan and 38 pits made by the bootleggers for preparing lahan
-
57 swine flu cases confirmed in Ludhiana district so far this year
A day after a senior official from the administration tested positive for swine flu, the health department said a total of 57 cases of the viral disease have been reported in the district since the start of the year. Of these, 19 patients are from the city itself. The suspected swine flu cases tally for the district stands at 292, of which 95 were city residents and 197 suspected patients lived elsewhere in the district.
-
Police chief pulls up SHO for manhandling scribes in Ludhiana, assures action
Police on Thursday used force to disperse supporters of an alleged gang leader protesting outside the station fresh off a clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota groups near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police officials including inspector Sukhdev Brar, station head officer at Division number 3 and Inspector Sukhdev Brar's gunman, meanwhile, were captured manhandling and misbehaving with scribes present on the spot.
-
Central Vista opening ceremony: Traffic hurdles, but Delhi was prepared
According to traffic police, slow movement of traffic was reported from Firozeshah Road, Prithviraj Road, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House roundabout, Sikandra Road towards Tilak Marg, Minto Road towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bhagwan Das Road and Mathura Road. However, the jams did not persist for more than an hour, officers said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics