World’s first armless woman archer gets her wings at army camp in Jammu

Armless teen archer Sheetal Devi, who recently won a silver medal at Para-Archery World Championship in the Czech Republic, got her wings after Army had spotted the young girl at an army camp in 2019 in a remote area of Kishtwar. In an awe-inspiring display of determination and resilience, Sheetal Devi achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a silver medal at the Para-Archery World Championship held in the Czech Republic. (HT Photo)

In an awe-inspiring display of determination and resilience, the 16-year-old, hailing from Loi Dhar village of Kishtwar, achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a silver medal at the prestigious world championship held in the Czech Republic.

“Born without hands (Phocomelia), Sheetal’s journey from the rugged mountains of her homeland to the international stage is a testament to the human spirit’s indomitable power,” said defence spokesperson lieutenant colonel Suneel Bartwal.

“In 2019, Sheetal caught the attention of the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army during a youth event at Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar. Recognising her exceptional talent and drive, the Indian Army took her under its wing, providing both educational support and facilitating medical assistance,” he added.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts of Bengaluru-based Meghna Girish, actor Anupam Kher, and NGO The Being You, Sheetal was equipped with bionic arms, opening up new avenues for her to conquer,” said Col Bartwal.

Under the guidance of national archery coach (Paralympics), Kuldeep Baidwan, Sheetal underwent rigorous training and honed her skills in archery.

“Her performances in various national archery competitions showcased her remarkable abilities and earned her a spot in the international arena. Sheetal’s exceptional journey culminated in the para-archery world championship in the Czech Republic, where she secured gold, silver and bronze medals, etching her name in history as the world’s first armless woman archer,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON