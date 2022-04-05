Arms, ammunition recovered along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The security forces on Sunday recovered arms and ammunition from a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, said officials.

“On Sunday the troops of Indian Army and the SOG carried out a joint operation and recovered arms and ammunition from a village along Line of Control in district Poonch,” said a defence spokesperson.

The search operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs by the Poonch Brigade of the White Knight Corps and the SOG, Poonch, at Noorkote village of Haveli tehsil, he added.

“During the searches, the party recovered, two AK-47 rifles, two AK 47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shaped gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shaped gun, one Chinese pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK-47 rounds, twenty rounds of 223 bore AK shaped gun and four Chinese pistol rounds”, he said.

Army foils intrusion bid in Rajouri, terrorist eliminated

The Army successfully foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control by Pak terrorists in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district and killed a terrorist during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said officials.

A defence spokesperson said, “On the night of Sunday and Monday, the Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani terrorists along the LoC in the Nowshera sector.”

“The body of one terrorist along with arms and ammunition has been recovered. The operation is in progress,” he added.