Arms licence not being renewed, government responsible for any untoward incident: Charuni
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Tuesday said his arms licence was not being renewed, after a refusal from the Kurukshetra administration.
In a letter written to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Charuni claimed that he had deposited his arms licence but police have refused to renew it due to 22 cases lodged against him, mostly during the farm agitation.
“Agitation is not a crime. People participate in the movements for their rights and raise their issues with the government. During a meeting with the delegation of farmers, the government had assured that no arms licence will be cancelled due to agitation. We request you to implement all the points on which the government had agreed earlier. If anything untoward happens, then the government will be responsible for it,” the farm leader said.
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
Russia needs to be punished by India, says Ukraine MP; thanks PM Modi for aid
India has a treaty on strategic friendship and partnership which needs to be reconsidered not only because of Ukraine but also for all of Putin's misdeeds, Ukraine's parliamentarian Sviatoslav Yurash said.
UP polls: In letter to EC, BJP demands ‘full protection’ of vote counting venues
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was 'scared' as his party is going to win Ayodhya and claimed poll officials were tampering with the EVMs. The former chief minister cited purported instances of EVMs found in undisclosed locations across Uttar Pradesh.
Indian students pulled out of Sumy likely to board evacuation flight tomorrow
Sumy has been impacted heavily in the last few days with missile strikes following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which entered its 14th day on Wednesday.