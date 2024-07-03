Army chief reviews operational preparedness along LoC in J&K

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi interacting with soldiers in Poonch on Wednesday during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI Photo)

General Dwivedi, who assumed charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, reached Jammu on Wednesday morning and flew to the border district of Poonch, they said.

Accompanied by general officer commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and general officer commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, the army chief chaired a meeting of field commanders in Poonch before taking an aerial review of forward areas, they said.

The chief of army staff also interacted with some ex-servicemen at 93 Infantry Brigade.

General Dwivedi, who had served as the general officer commanding-in-chief of Northern Command from 2022-24, later flew back to Jammu. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Wednesday evening, they said.

The army chief’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir assumes significance in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and anti-terrorist operations in the Jammu region to counter attempts by terror handlers to spread their activities to the area.