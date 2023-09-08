News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 days after attack on army Major in Mohali road rage incident, accused yet to be nabbed

12 days after attack on army Major in Mohali road rage incident, accused yet to be nabbed

ByMohit Khanna, Mohali
Sep 08, 2023 03:06 AM IST

Notably, the accused, all in their mid-20s, were captured on close circuit television (CCTV) cameras when they attacked the army man

Twelve days after three men had allegedly assaulted and stabbed an army Major near the Phase 7 market for merely overtaking their car, the accused are still on the run.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack on army Major in the Mohali road rage incident. (HT File)

The victim, Major Mandeep, a resident of Phase 9 who is posted in Jaipur, was visiting the city to celebrate the birthday of his octogenarian father. He was attacked while returning home after dropping his sister in Landran.

Sources privy to the investigation said two of the three accused are residents of 3B-2 and the white Toyota Innova Crysta used in the attack is a pre-owned (second hand) vehicle and registered in the name of one of the accused’s mother.

Sources said the trio turned off their car’s headlights to avoid being spotted on the CCTV cameras installed in the area while escaping.

While probe officials remained tight-lipped, sources in the department said the attackers are from high-profile families. They said the group had mistaken the Major to be a local resident and attacked him merely for overtaking their vehicle.

Left bleeding on the road, the victim managed to return home after the attack and alerted the Mataur police the next day. But twelve days after the attack, which took place on August 27, police are yet to nab the accused.

Sources said army officers have received calls to facilitate a compromise. On being contacted, Mandeep said, “I am not the authority to communicate directly with the media.”

Mohali station house officer Gabbar Singh, meanwhile, maintained that a hunt was underway to arrest the accused.

