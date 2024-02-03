Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The army on Saturday opened fire after observing a suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, army officials said. (Reuters photo/for representation only)

They said army troops picked up the suspicious movement in the Sabra Gali area of Mendhar and immediately responded.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The firing was at a forward village in snow-bound Mendhar in the early hours of Saturday and a massive search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.

A massive search operation has been launched to sanitise the area, they said, adding further details were awaited. They said the troops guarding the LoC had been on high alert following the recent snowfall to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to sneak in from across the border.

General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva on Friday visited forward locations in the Poonch sector and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

He exhorted all ranks to stay vigilant and steadfast against all challenges.