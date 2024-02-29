Army opens fire at Pakistani drone along LoC in Poonch

The army on Tuesday evening opened over two dozen rounds of fire at a Pakistan drone along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. In another incident, a Pakistani drone was spotted at Sarla area along the LoC in KG sector (HT File)

“The movement of the Pakistan drone was picked up between Topi Post and Parvinder Post along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector. The enemy drone was well within the proximity of the LoC, around 100 meters, when alerts soldiers detected it,” officials said.

They informed that soldiers fired over two dozen rounds at the enemy drone forcing it to retreat to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir around 7.30 pm on Tuesday.

In another incident, a Pakistani drone was spotted at Sarla area along the LoC in KG sector.

“The troops fired around 10 rounds and this drone also retreated to PoK,” said officials.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Police had recently announced a cash reward of ₹3 lakh to anyone providing drones that cross the to drop off drugs, arms, or explosive materials, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

“The army has launched searches in both the areas to rule out the possibilities of weapons drop,” said officials.

An army officer said around six such incidents have taken place along the LoC in the past week.