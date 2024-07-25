Army organises Kupwara’s Got Talent

For celebrating local talent and artistic expression, the army organised “Kupwara’s Got Talent” at the Government Degree College, Kupwara. Army spokesman said the event was a tapestry of creativity, featuring musical performances, dance, melodies on the Rubab and abstract paintings. (Source:’X’)

This event brought together a diverse array of performers, each eager to showcase their unique skills and mesmerise the audience. General Officer Commanding Vajr division was the chief guest of the event.

Army spokesman said the event was a tapestry of creativity, featuring musical performances, dance, melodies on the Rubab and abstract paintings.

“The successful event was the result of impeccable fore planning, as it was conducted in three phases, first phase being online registration followed by online auditions in which total of 200 registrations were received and 93 candidates cleared the online audition. Second phase was on-ground auditions in which 47 online selected candidates were called and after gruelling competition, 16 candidates were selected for the main event. Main event proved to be epitome of artistic talent and imaginative prowess as all the contestants gave it their heart and soul,” the spokesman said adding that top three performers were awarded cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹ 15,000, and ₹ 10,000, respectively.

The chief guest congratulated all performers, appreciating their hard work, talent and perseverance.