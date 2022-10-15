Army pays rich tribute to its canine warrior ‘Zoom’

Indian Army on Friday paid tributes to ‘Zoom’ its canine warrior dog who succumbed to bullet injuries during operation Tangpawa in Anantnag earlier this week.

Army spokesman Col Emron Musavi said in a solemn ceremony at Chinar War Memorial, BB Cantt, on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier. “On 10 October during the operation in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists but also in disabling one of the terrorists. However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots. Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned back from the target area and fainted due to severe blood loss. His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists,” the spokesman said.

ALSO WATCH: ‘Zoom fought till the end’: Army’s befitting tribute to its canine trooper

Musavi said the canine trooper, the two-year-old Belgian Malinios, was immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. “He breathed his last at 11:50 am on 13 Oct 22.”

“Despite his young age of 2 years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple Counter Terrorism operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage. In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage,” he added.