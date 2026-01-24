Army pays tributes to 10 soldiers killed in road accident in Doda

The army on Friday paid tributes to 10 soldiers, who died in a tragic road accident in Doda district on Thursday, said officials. Army personnel paying tribute to 10 soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident in Doda, in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

“A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Technical Airport here to pay tributes to 10 soldiers who lost their lives in a road accident along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road in Doda district,” said a defence official.

The ceremony was led by General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lieutenant General PK Mishra and was attended by Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), police and civil administration officers.

Wreaths were also laid at the mortal remains of the soldiers on behalf of LG Manoj Sinha.

Inspector general of police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti and Jammu CRPF IG R Gopal Krishna Rao also laid wreath at the tricolour-draped coffins of the soldiers.

The soldiers were identified as Monu Singh of Bulandshahar; Mohit of Jhajjar; Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya of Morar; Sepoy Samiran Singh of Jhargram; Sepoy Pradumna Lohar of Purulia; Sudhir Narwal of Yamunanagar; Hare Ram Kunwar of Bhojpur; Jobanjeet of Roopnagar; Ajay Lakra of Ranchi and Rinkhil Baliyan of Hapur.

The bodies of the bravehearts were then dispatched to their home towns for last rites where they will be cremated with full military honours, said the official.

An armoured vehicle of the army carrying troops for an anti-terror operation plunged into a deep gorge at the 9,000-foot-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road on Thursday resulting in the death of 10 soldiers and injuries to 11 others.