Army, police continue search ops in Gurez after killing 2 infiltrators

Security forces continued search operations in the dense forests of Gurez sector in north Kashmir's Bandipora district for the second consecutive day on Friday, after two infiltrators were gunned down on Thursday during a joint operation by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP).

According to army officials, the bodies of both infiltrators have been recovered, and searches are ongoing to ascertain whether more militants were part of the infiltrating group.

“The soldiers are still in the forested area to verify whether the group comprised only two infiltrators or if others managed to sneak in. The operation will continue until the area is fully sanitised,” said a senior Army officer familiar with the details. He confirmed that no fresh exchange of fire had been reported since Thursday morning.

Neither the Army nor the police have yet disclosed the identities of the slain infiltrators or the militant outfit they were affiliated with.

Gurez, which lies close to the Line of Control (LoC), has long been a traditional infiltration route for militants attempting to enter the Kashmir Valley from across the border. Despite heavy deployment and surveillance, several infiltration attempts have been made in the past, many of which have been successfully foiled by security forces.

On Thursday, the army had confirmed that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence provided by JKP about a possible infiltration attempt in the Gurez sector.

“A joint operation by the Indian Army and JKP resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate from across the LoC,” a defence spokesperson had said.

The operation is part of a broader effort to prevent cross-border infiltration ahead of winter when traditional infiltration routes become impassable due to snowfall.