Army recruitment rally in Jalandhar from Dec 12

The army will be holding a recruitment rally at Jalandhar Cantonment from December 12 onwards. The rally would be held at Sikh Li football ground near Police Station Division Number-7, Urban Estate, Phase Number-1, Jalandhar Cantonment, said an army spokesperson. The rallies of army AGNIVEER soldier general duty, clerk/store keeper technical, tradesman, nursing assistant/nursing assistant (veterinary), sepoy pharmacist, havildar (surveyor automated cartographer) and religious teacher (junior commissioned officer) is scheduled from December 12-18. The women military police recruitment rally will be held from December 19-20, said the spokesperson. The candidates can also download their admit cards directly from Join Indian Army website through their registered ID. The candidates are requested to carry all original documents with them. HTC

