Army rejects Milkfed consignments: GM among 3 suspended over negligence

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Milkfed) suspended three officials of the Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana, including the general manager, following the rejection of two milk powder consignments by the Indian Army over quality concerns. The Milkfed supplies whole milk powder, cheese, flavoured milk, tetra pack milk and other items to the Army. Pending disciplinary proceedings, the three officials have been placed under suspension under the relevant service rules.

Milkfed managing director Rahul Gupta ordered the suspension of general manager Daljit Singh, manager (quality), Guriqbal Singh, and manager (production), Paritosh Mishra, with immediate effect.

Notably, the army had rejected the two consignments of —58.338 metric tonnes and 66.654 metric tonnes of whole milk powder of the dairy cooperative, Milkfed, which sells its products under the Verka brand, after its samples were allegedly found not to comply with the prescribed standards.

According to the orders, a copy of which is with HT, Milkfed termed the lapse as serious.

The order stated that the rejection of batches compromised the organisation’s credibility and amounted to major misconduct under the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Employees Service Rules, 2023. The charges include negligence in the performance of duties and acts prejudicial to the interests of the organisation.

The order states, “It has come to the notice of the management that the Indian Army has rejected two consignments of milk powder (58.338 metric tonnes and 66.654 metric tonnes) supplied by the Ludhiana District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (referred to as Milk Union, Ludhiana) due to the presence of extraneous material in the samples. The same was intimated to the Milk Union vide letters dated February 12, 2026 and March 16, 2025, by the Army authorities”.

This apparent grave lapse in quality control compromises the credibility of the organisation and constitutes “major misconduct” under Rule 61.1 (m) (Neglect of work or negligence in the performance of duties) and Rule 61.1 (Act prejudicial to the organisation) of the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Employees Service Rules 2023.

Pending disciplinary proceedings, the three officials have been placed under suspension under the relevant service rules. During the suspension period, they will receive subsistence allowance as per norms, and their headquarters have been fixed at the Milkfed office in Chandigarh.