Army rescues highly endangered pangolin on Indo-Pak international border

Troops of the Gigrial Battalion of Indian Army rescued a pangolin, a highly endangered species, along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, said officials on Saturday. Army officials handling over the pangolin to the forest department officials on Saturday. (File)

“The troops of Gigrial battalion successfully rescued a pangolin, one of the world’s most endangered and heavily trafficked mammals,” said a defence spokesperson.

During routine patrolling in a forward area, the soldiers spotted the rare creature, vulnerable and far from its natural habitat, he added. Recognising the ecological importance of the pangolin and the threats it faces due to illegal wildlife trafficking, the troops responded with swift and responsible action.

“With utmost care, the animal was safely secured and subsequently handed over to the wildlife and forest authorities for proper rehabilitation. This act underscores the Indian Army’s commitment not only to national security but also to the conservation of India’s rich and diverse wildlife,” said the spokesperson.

On January 10 this year, a similar pangolin was found from the forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

The army and the wildlife protection department had rescued the critically endangered species.

Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed as a schedule-I animal under the wildlife (protection) act, 1972. The animal is categorised as critically endangered in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).