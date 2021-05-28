Army steps in to repair ventilators at Faridkot facility

As Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, is facing shortage of technical support to make all the ventilators functional, army’s Western Command has stepped in to help repair non-functional life-saving machines at the facility.

The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army at the Western Command headquarters have offered help to repair the medical equipment. A team of army personnel from the corps of EME will reach Faridkot on Friday.

The move comes a day after HT had reported that 47% ventilators at the facility are still non-functional. With 450 bed isolation facility, the GGSMCH is providing care to critical Covid patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts.

Major General Vijay Deshmukh, MGEME, headquarters, Western Command, said he has spoken to vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Dr Raj Bahadur. “Our team will be there on Friday to resolve the issue. As such, we are there to help out people any time,” he added.

Officials said 15 more ventilators were made functional on Friday. Of the total 119 ventilators, 82 were functional on Friday while 37 (30%) are not working.