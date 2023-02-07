Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Armyman dies by suicide in Ambala Cantt

Armyman dies by suicide in Ambala Cantt

Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:49 AM IST

A 37-year-old armyman posted in Ambala Cantonment was found hanging in the washroom of a private hotel in Ambala Cantonment’s Lal Kurti area on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A 37-year-old armyman posted in Ambala Cantonment was found hanging in the washroom of a private hotel in Ambala Cantonment’s Lal Kurti area on Monday.

The man was a native of Kerala and was serving as a Naik in the defence forces here, police said.

The victim had arrived from his home in Ambala on February 1 and had checked into a hotel, Kuldeep Singh, in-charge, Lal Kurti police post, said.

“After noticing no activity from him on Sunday, the hotel staff tried to check his whereabouts on Monday evening, but there was no response. After we reached and broke into his room, he was found hanging in the washroom,” the cop added.

The police informed the family of the victim, and inquest proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC were carried out.

His autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, and further probe will be carried out accordingly, Singh said.

